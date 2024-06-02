Politics Editors Choice

LISTEN | 'We are not afraid to sit on the opposition benches' — Mbalula

02 June 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
June 02, 2024.ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at the 2024 Election National Results Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party is not afraid to sit on the opposition benches of parliament after the party's results in Wednesday's elections.

Mbalula briefed the media at the national results operation centre in Midrand on Sunday.

He said if they do not enter into a coalition with any party they will be the “biggest opposition party in the history of parliament”.

“We are not politically obliterated, we are blown but not out. We will come back. If you come to us with a demand that Ramaphosa must go, that will not happen,” Mbalula said.

The ANC received 40.20% of the national vote, its lowest since the first general elections in 1994.

According to Mbalula, the ANC's national executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the election results.

Listen here:

