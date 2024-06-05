Political parties reach out to assist Tongaat tornado victims

Support has continued to pour in for the KwaZulu-Natal storm victims with political parties joining in relief efforts.

The heavy rains and tornado that ravaged parts of the province on Monday claimed 11 lives and displaced 1,200 people, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

Seven of those who died were from the north coast town of Tongaat, where significant damage to hundreds of households and infrastructure was caused.

Community members and civil organisations like the Red Cross and the Gift of the Givers commenced with clean-up operations immediately after the storm.

On Tuesday, provincial government and eThekwini municipality assessed the area and provided additional support, while political parties like ActionSA and the DA conducted similar oversights.

DA exco member and Tongaat councillor Yogis Govender, who was involved in relief efforts after the tornado led DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers and a delegation to affected homes.

The private sector and nonprofit organisations have also made huge donations, either individually or along with political parties, especially in mass-care centres in Magwaveni, Seatides, Sandfields and Fairbreeze.

Slindile Khuzwayo, who is supervising activities in Newtown hall, which has assisted more than 600 people, said they have been able to do so mainly through the support of civic organisations, parties and the government.

“From day one we’ve had NGOs that I cannot all name one by one — everyone from the Gift of the Givers, City of Hope, the Red Cross ... there is a lot and we are hoping for more government intervention as soon as government can,” she said.