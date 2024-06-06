ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.
The members say they are against a possible ANC/DA coalition after the elections. The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.
WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting
Concerned ANC members staged a protest outside the Birchwood Hotel where the party is holding its national executive committee meeting in Boksburg.
