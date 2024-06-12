Dozens of new MPLs in revised 72-member Bhisho legislature
Mabuyane front-runner for premier; at least two Eastern Cape government departments to have new MECs
The first sitting of the Bhisho legislature on Friday will welcome more than 30 new faces in a revised 72-member chamber, with at least two of Oscar Mabuyane’s previous executive council members not part of the cohort set to be sworn in by deputy judge president Zamani Nhlangulela...
