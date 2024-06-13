Alan Winde was re-elected premier at a sitting of the Western Cape legislature on Thursday.
He was due to be officially sworn in along with a new cabinet after 1pm after beating ANC nominated candidate Muhammad Khalid Sayed.
“In my first term of office, we achieved so much in our efforts to address the wicked problems facing this province, but I know many of those remain. As I criss-crossed this province I saw how many of our residents are struggling and the responsibility we as government have to step in and provide that critical social safety net for each of them. I owe it to you, our residents, to work even harder as I lead this government once more,” said Winde.
He said the province was faced by “huge challenges” but would focus on growing the local economy, creating jobs and being energy secure.
He urged the opposition to hold the provincial government to account but also to “serve the people with humility and dignity”.
The DA won 55.3% of the provincial vote in the recent elections, followed by the ANC with 19.5%, the PA with 7.9% and EFF with 5.3%.
GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said the party looked forward to serving as constructive opposition which would include “fighting tirelessly for the provincial government to recognise that the lived reality of the majority of the people of this province is not of a 'well-run' government.”
He said on Thursday: “Poverty, unemployment and inhuman living conditions know nothing about the 'best run province'.”
Alan Winde re-elected as Western Cape premier
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander
