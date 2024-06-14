The ANC has announced the selection of seven new premiers for the provinces where the party holds a majority, eliciting a range of reactions.
Oscar Mabuyane remains Eastern Cape premier while Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae replaces Mxolisi Dukwana in the Free State. Panyaza Lesufi remains at the helm in Gauteng.
Phophi Ramathuba became the first woman premier in Limpopo, taking over from Stanley Mathabatha. Mandla Ndlovu made his debut for Mpumalanga, taking Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane's position, and Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi became the new premier of North West.
ANC's new leadership in seven provinces in the spotlight
WATCH | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape premier
Zamani Saul made a comeback for his second term as premier in the Northern Cape.
The selection sparked reaction on social media, reflecting a mix of jubilation and disappointment among South Africans.
Mabuyane was referred to as the “minister of Cutting Edge”, with some people disappointed at his return. Cutting Edge is a TV show which shines the spotlight on government failures which leave residents suffering from lack of infrastructure development and poverty in the province. It puts the focus on corruption, health, education, labour and politics.
Eastern Cape resident Khaya Kaizer Myoli said: “Another five years of Cutting Edge episodes.”
Ayanda Mbele criticised the appointment, saying: “It's ANC tradition to reward incompetence. He's getting rewarded for delivering an impoverished constituency. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape gave [the] ANC a lifeline.”
Ramathuba’s selection for Limpopo garnered significant praise on social media.
Yaone Bluks Mop from Botswana congratulated her, saying, “she deserved it, we love her a lot from Botswana, always praying for her”.
Lesufi also received words of encouragement from the public.
The new premiers get ready to take on their roles as they are sworn in from Friday.
Here are some more comments::
