ANC's Thoko Didiza elected new speaker of National Assembly
Political correspondent
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Thoko Didiza, the outgoing minister of agriculture, has been elected new National Assembly speaker.
Didiza received 284 votes, beating EFF MP Veronica Mente who received a mere 49 votes.
There were nine spoilt votes, one of which was declared invalid because the affected member made a mistake and asked for a new ballot paper.
Shortly after her election, ANC MPs broke into struggle song igama lamakhosikazi malibongwe, which pays homage to the role women paid in the struggle against apartheid.
Didiza’s election was supported by the opposition DA, fortifying a working agreement or partnership reached with the ANC early on Friday.
Didiza is no stranger to presiding over parliament. She was the house chairperson responsible for internal arrangements in the fifth parliament between 2014 and 2019.
Accepting her election, Didiza committed to work with all parties and their whips to fulfil the wishes of the voters.
“I would like to thank all of you as members who have participated in this democratic process of electing the speaker of the National Assembly of the seventh parliament.”
She thanked the ANC for nominating her to represent it as a movement but also the people of South Africa.
“I also know the other party that nominated the other candidate duly support this nomination. It doesn’t mean those who might have voted differently don’t support the work of the institution.”
DA won't determine who gets into GNU: Mbalula
She committed to work with other parties, led by their whips and representatives in a manner that reflects the will of the people.
The National Assembly was preparing to vote for Didiza’s deputy.
ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula was scheduled to go against DA MP Annelie Lotriet, who is expected to get the backing of the ANC as part of its deal with the DA.
Zungula was nominated by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu while Lotriet was nominated by DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube.
This is a developing story.
