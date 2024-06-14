Politics Editors Choice

BREAKING | ANC, DA struck a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker

14 June 2024
Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
President Cyril Ramaphosa during Thursday's ANC NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during Thursday's ANC NEC meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.

The parties struck a deal shortly after 10am, during the first sitting of the National Assembly.

“It's done. We have deal,” said a senior DA MP on condition of anonymity.

Sources said it had been agreed the DA will support Ramaphosa’s election as president, with agriculture minister Thoko Didiza as speaker and the ANC will support the election of a DA deputy speaker.

At about 10.30am, the DA had not decided on the name of its candidate, but a source indicated it was likely to be Annelie Lotriet, the party’s deputy chief whip.

ANC Mdumiseni Ntuli is touted as the incoming chief whip.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks

President Cyril Ramaphos is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium.
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...