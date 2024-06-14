Many new faces in Bhisho legislature
MK party and Patriotic Alliance members among 33 to be sworn in for first time
The Eastern Cape provincial legislature is set to swear in 33 new members when it sits on Friday in Bhisho...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.