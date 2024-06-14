Re-elected premier Mabuyane praises Eastern Cape for peaceful elections
Minutes after being sworn in as Eastern Cape premier, Oscar Mabuyane thanked residents for voting for the ANC and holding a peaceful election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.