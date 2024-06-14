Politics

Re-elected premier Mabuyane praises Eastern Cape for peaceful elections

By Nomazima Nkosi and Andisa Bonani - 14 June 2024

Minutes after being sworn in as Eastern Cape premier, Oscar Mabuyane thanked residents for voting for the ANC and holding a peaceful election...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...