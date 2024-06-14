Politics

WATCH | Phophi Ramathuba elected Limpopo’s first female premier

By TimesLIVE Video - 14 June 2024

Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the first female premier of Limpopo. The ANC has a majority in the provincial legislature.

Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the first female premier of Limpopo. The ANC won a majority of the seats in the province’s legislature.

During her maiden speech, the newly elected premier called upon members of the legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence. 

“We must ensure that the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens,” Ramathuba said. 

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...