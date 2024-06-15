“The ideology of the ANC must not be distorted to equate the ANC to a black political party. We are not Azapo, we are not the PAC. We are pan Africanists, we are not Freedom Front, to be extreme. We are a multi-ideological party.
“In our ranks, we've got capitalists. We live in a capitalist society that we seek to transform. The measures we put in place to transform the economy and bring about equitability in society is an idea the ANC is pursuing. You can characterise that as social democracy.”
Mbalula used his party's alliance with the SACP as an example of a difference in ideals.
“The ANC is not communist, that's why there is a Communist Party that we are in alliance with. We don't pronounce socialism. When Solly [Mapaila, SACP general secretary] does not agree with things that we do as the liberation movement, he can't be wrong. Ideologically, that is what they are pursuing, and we have come together in an alliance knowing that this liberation struggle is diverse.
“If you are a communist and pursue a socialist, classless agenda, you belong in the Communist Party. But if you are a democrat, you belong in the ANC. That's who we are.
‘If you’re a democrat, you belong in the ANC,’ says Mbalula
Politics reporter
Image: VEKI NHLAPO
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended his party's decision to join forces with the DA, criticising naysayers who reject the government of national unity (GNU).
“Since when do all ANC members think alike?
“It is shameful for a country like ours to have killed debate. We come from a rich history, not afraid to analyse situations and exchange ideas. Any leadership that is facing challenges and takes strategic decisions about the way forward must not be afraid of criticism, even from its ranks,” Mbalula said.
He cautioned against concerns that the liberation movement would move away from its position on issues or reform given its newfound partnership with the former official opposition party, among other parties.
“We must not be classified as a black political party. In terms of the content of the national democratic revolution [NDR], we are pursuing the liberation of blacks in general and Africans in particular — within the paradigm of a society that is racialised.”
EFF leader Julius Malema revealed his party will not be part of the GNU due to the ANC's advanced talks with “right-wing and reactionary political parties”.
Mbalula said the GNU partnership does not mean they have smoked the peace pipe with involved political parties and those who have decided against joining the pact.
“It doesn't make us friends with the DA, they have their own ideology and outlook. They are a strategic opponent of the ANC. In our political landscape we have got adversaries that we do not agree with and that include the DA and the EFF.
“By merely espousing an idea of blackness as the EFF, it still does not make us an ideological ally to them. If we are to argue on ideology we are way apart from each other. We are also not ideologically close with the DA, like all others who think they have got left leaning and black — they are not our friends.
“They have shown to be populist, at best anarchist of the worst order with no ideology in perpetuity. They don't know what they stand for.”
Mbalula said the historic 2024 vote outcome required parties to look past their differences.
“The moment we are in is not a moment of protest and threats, it's about thinking. We don't have a majority, we have actually lost the election. It doesn't mean, in the alliance, we must think alike.
“The leadership that is elected analyses and takes decisions and risks. The moment we are in is inherent with risks. We have taken a strategic decision to form a GNU which we will explain to our members and South Africans.
“That debate will not be hamstrung by slogans and rhetoric,” he said.
TimesLIVE
