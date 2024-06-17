Political parties face fines for not removing election posters before deadline
Posters of President Cyril Ramaphosa urging voters to support the ANC were spotted in several parts of Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend, in violation of municipal bylaws...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.