McKenzie ruffled as Zille questions Mbalula over PA inclusion in GNU
'We were consulted about the PAC but not the PA,' says DA federal council chair
Gayton McKenzie is not a happy man as DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is taking the ANC's Fikile Mbalula to task over his party's inclusion in the government of national unity (GNU) without consultation.
Zille said the DA was not aware the PA would be part of the GNU.
“We were consulted about the PAC but not the PA. The PAC, Good and UDM were raised in the negotiations but not the PA. They [ANC] have not consulted and they don't take all the decisions anymore. They didn't win the election. I have written to Fikile Mbalula,” she said.
“There are three founding members of this. It is ourselves, the ANC and the IFP and clause 24 says in keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU it is agreed that the composition shall be discussed and agreed among the existing parties whenever new parties desire to be part of the government of national unity.
“We have to be consulted about it. It's crucially important.”
McKenzie did not take kindly to Zille's remarks.
“A coalition document is not an enforceable legal contract unless it is made an order of the court. We all have been invited by the ANC. Let them be the ones disinviting us and not the DA,” he said.
PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens also criticised Zille's stance on GNU partners.
“Zille's utterances about the inclusion of the PA in the GNU show that she believes she must have signed an agreement with the ANC and that means the ANC must now do the DA’s bidding. She intends to ‘complain’ about not being ‘consulted’ enough, despite the ANC having made it clear that they invited the PA and other parties into the GNU long before signing any document with the DA,” she said.
“The GNU is still being constituted. Until it is, Helen Zille does not need to be ‘consulted’. We will all happily listen to her opinions later.”
Mbalula said the ANC would not close doors to parties interested in joining the GNU.
