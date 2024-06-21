While the rest of Eastern Cape MECs made a comeback into the provincial cabinet, two new faces were appointed into the executive by premier Oscar Mabuyane.
New MPLs Ntandokazi Capa and Sibulele Ngogo were appointed health and sports, arts & culture MECs respectively.
Mabuyane unveiled his cabinet in Bhisho on Friday.
While five MECs remained in their portfolios, some were moved around to other departments, with Mabuyane having opted to separate the department of finance from the department economic development, environmental affairs & tourism (dedeat).
Human settlement has now been moved to join public works.
Fanta remained at social development, Zolile Williams at cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Mlungisi Mvoko at finance, Nqatha at transport and community safety, while the evergreen Fundile Gade retained education.
Pieters was moved from rural development to Dedeat, Kontsiwe from department of sports, arts & culture to rural development, while Lusiti's human settlement was joined to public works and infrastructure to make one department which she now leads.
BREAKING | New faces in Eastern Cape cabinet
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
