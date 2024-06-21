Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay council could be dissolved if budget not approved

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 June 2024

With only 10 days remaining to pass its 2024/2025 budget, the Nelson Mandela Bay council is racing against time to prevent the provincial government from intervening...

