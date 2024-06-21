Holomisa in his letter to Mbalula, dated June 21, said the ANC was able to explain in greater detail the draft statement of intent of the 2024 government of national unity.
UDM becomes the latest party to join ANC-led GNU
Bantu Holomisa's UDM has become the latest political party to join the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU).
In a letter addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Friday, Holomisa said he was happy with the meeting party officials held with the ANC where concerns they had previously raised were addressed.
“The UDM herewith accepts the invitation to join the government of national unity,” wrote Holomisa.
The UDM becomes the latest party to assent to inclusion in the ANC-led GNU joining the likes of the DA, IFP, Good, PA and PAC.
The ANC has said it is willing to work with all political parties represented in parliament to bolster the GNU.
So far, it appears that only the MK Party and the EFF have no intention of joining the GNU.
LISTEN | Shape up or ship out: Ramaphosa says GNU parties must agree to create jobs
Negotiations with both the EFF and MK Party collapsed after the red berets were said to have made “ridiculous” demands.
The MK Party has made it clear it would not consider any relationship with the ANC as long as it is still led by its president Cyril Ramaphosa while the EFF made demands for ministries and other positions that the ANC could not agree to.
The UDM, along with other parties represented in parliament, had requested chief justice Raymond Zondo to facilitate a meeting of all political parties where they said the agenda of the seventh administration would be discussed given that there was no outright winner.
These parties said the formation of a government of national unity could not solely be left to the ANC to lead and convene.
But Zondo denied this request.
Are Mbalula and Zille at odds over GNU terms?
Holomisa in his letter to Mbalula, dated June 21, said the ANC was able to explain in greater detail the draft statement of intent of the 2024 government of national unity.
“We note that those issues will later be discussed by all participants in the government of national unity. The agreement will subsequently be signed, and the public will be informed later on how the GNU will operate,” wrote Holomisa.
Holomisa said his party was also satisfied with the decision by the ANC to hold a national dialogue. He said the UDM has been advocating for a national dialogue similar to an Economic Codesa.
The resolutions that would be taken at this national dialogue would require a legislation. he said.
“Also, take note of our proposal that a technical committee be established after the GNU is in place to scrutinise all the members' manifestoes in order to formulate policy,” he said.
“This committee should also consider the manifestoes of those parties outside the GNU who are in parliament, as they have been given a mandate by voters to effect change in South Africa.”
