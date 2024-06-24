From humble assistant to MEC
ANC Youth League activist Sibulele Ngongo moves from a private secretary position to heading sports, recreation, arts and culture in the Eastern Cape
While there have been mixed feelings over the Eastern Cape’s new cabinet, the announcements by premier Oscar Mabuyane marked a magical moment in the meteoric journey for one of those taking up a seat in the seventh administration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.