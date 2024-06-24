Politics

From humble assistant to MEC

ANC Youth League activist Sibulele Ngongo moves from a private secretary position to heading sports, recreation, arts and culture in the Eastern Cape

By ASANDA NINI - 24 June 2024

While there have been mixed feelings over the Eastern Cape’s new cabinet, the announcements by premier Oscar Mabuyane marked a magical moment in the meteoric journey for one of those taking up a seat in the seventh administration...

