Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says though ministers in the government of national unity (GNU) would come from different political parties, they would have to implement existing policies regardless of their party policies.
The GNU has been in the spotlight this week as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet, with some parties making demands for positions.
“Government policy remains as is until changed by the executive. Accordingly, in addition to the fact that all ministers act as delegates of the president, any minister appointed for the administration has a duty to implement existing policies,” Madonsela said.
Madonsela's remarks come as many South Africans questioned how the country will be governed with ministers from different parties with different political ideologies.
She said the GNU statement of intent outlined that parties would require consensus to pass new policies.
“If the statement of intent is retained, it means any new policy cannot be unilaterally passed by any party as clause 19 requires sufficient consensus [60% of GNU parties] to pass new policy,” she said.
Madonsela highlighted that the majority of South Africans voted for a mixture of policies.
“As we consider GNU demands, let us remember that of all the ‘menus for change’ presented to the people of South Africa in the form of political party manifestos.
“The majority of the people [more than 65%] rejected a call to swing to the right and voted for a mixture of measured and radical transformation at the core of which is hunger for social justice,” she said.
GNU ministers have duty to implement existing policies: Thuli Madonsela
New policies will require sufficient consensus (60%) to pass into law
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
