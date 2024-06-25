Fifty-eight MK Party (MKP) members were sworn in as MPs on Tuesday after boycotting the first sitting of parliament earlier this month.
The party skipped the first sitting in which President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected for a second term as a form of protest against the results of the 2024 elections.
The MPs, however, were all smiles on Tuesday when they arrived in parliament led by impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
The MKP appointed Hlophe, who was not in the party's initial parliamentary list, as their leader in parliament.
“The MK Party is honoured by judge Hlophe’s willingness to join us in our mission. We aim to unite progressive activists to build a formidable party capable of defeating the DA-ANC coalition,” said MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.
The party's debut in parliament has sparked interest for weeks on social media, with people pondering what dynamics it would bring to the National Assembly. Some believed the MKP would be “disruptive” and join the EFF on opposition benches with a radical posture on legislative matters, while others said the MPs could bring “mature politics” to parliament.
POLL | What will the MK Party’s posture be in parliament?
Image: GCIS /X
Here are some snaps from parliament:
