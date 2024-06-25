The party boycotted the National Assembly's opening session earlier this month when the rest of the 400 MPs from various parties were sworn in after the May 29 election. The MK Party subsequently did an about turn and said its MPs would be sworn in.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Swearing in of MK Party MPs
The MK Party's 58 MPs will be sworn in on Tuesday.
The party boycotted the National Assembly's opening session earlier this month when the rest of the 400 MPs from various parties were sworn in after the May 29 election. The MK Party subsequently did an about turn and said its MPs would be sworn in.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos