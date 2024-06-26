Dismay as corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa returns as MP after resignation
Cosatu deeply disappointed that ANC 'recklessly ignored its own step-aside rule'
ANC alliance partner Cosatu says it is disappointed at the ANC's appointment of corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa as an MP, weeks after he stepped aside from governance over criminal charges.
Kodwa resigned on June 5 as minister of sport, arts and culture after he appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on corruption charges.
The case emanates from the state capture inquiry, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay.
“Cosatu is deeply disappointed that our ally, the ANC, has chosen to recklessly ignore its own step-aside resolution with the swearing in of comrade Zizi Kodwa as an MP,” said Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks.
“This is a poorly thought-through and ill-considered decision by the ANC. It sends a painfully worrying question to society on whether the ANC is committed to holding its public representatives accountable and its bold and necessary renewal campaign.”
Parks believed Kodwa's appointment defied the ANC's step-aside rule.
“This undermines its progressive step-aside resolution for public representatives. It defies logic as a mere few weeks ago, Kodwa resigned from office upon being charged and appearing before court on allegations of corruption. What was the purpose of his resigning only to be sworn in again weeks later?
“We had hoped the humbling election results on May 29 would have been a sobering moment for our comrades at Luthuli House and an opportunity for serious self-introspection and correction. We can only hope that this moment may still dawn on them.
“While we do not celebrate the difficulties that comrade Kodwa is going through and wish him well during his trial, it is not befitting to have MPs traipsing in and out of court.”
Kodwa's comeback sparked debate on social media with many people questioning the ANC's commitment to the step-aside rule.
Social media user Franklin Ngcaba said: “This is disgusting and makes a mockery of the step-aside rule within the ANC, where some leaders were taken out when they faced criminal charges. It is clear that the step-aside rule is not applicable to the Ramaphosa camp and those loyal to him; this is madness of the highest note.”
Lungile Madonsela blamed ANC members who are charged with corruption for the party's fall from grace in the May 29 elections.
“A person with corruption charges hanging over his head still being sworn in is the reason they got 40.18% in the election, a total disregard of their voters,” Madonsela said.
Wayne Mostert had the same view: “This is a disgrace. What about their step-aside rule once charged with a crime? You may as well let all the ANC criminally charged return, including the speaker, because what is the difference? This is exactly what the voters were tired of and part of the reason you lost votes.”
