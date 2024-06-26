KSD floats ‘megacity’ plan for Mthatha, Mqanduli and Coffee Bay
Idea is to build 5,000 mid-income homes, as well as shopping centres and other facilities in the three towns to boost growth and jobs
King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality wants to contract turnkey developers to help raise funds to build at least 5,000 mid-income houses, as well as shopping centres and other facilities in its three towns, including crime-plagued Mthatha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.