“Nobody can give us an ultimatum because it is not about any individual party. It is about the future of this country and the respect of everybody who's represented in parliament through all other political parties represented there.”
Regarding the negotiations, Mokonyane said there was ongoing discussions with multiple parties.
“There's been a back-and-forth with many, including those that are as yet to make a public announcement as to whether they are in or not.”
The DA's demands include the deputy-president post for party leader John Steenhuisen and having representatives appointed in the economic, justice, higher education, science and innovation ministries.
'We're not trapped': Nomvula Mokonyane on ANC-DA partnership
ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane is adamant the ANC can form a government of national unity (GNU) without the DA after the two parties clashed over cabinet positions.
“There is no GNU between the ANC and the DA; we called all political parties. They [DA allegedly] leaked their proposals to the media when there are processes of negotiations that have been taking place, as well as consultation between the leaders of political parties,” said Mokonyane in a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika.
She did not take kindly to the DA's demands to have representation in all cabinet clusters, wanting 12 posts.
“No self-respecting organisation can settle on what they are putting [on the table] because it is like they are imposing what they believe is good for them. We can still form a government of national unity, with or without the DA,” Mokonyane said.
GNU ministers have duty to implement existing policies: Thuli Madonsela
