After weeks of intense negotiations, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce the provincial executive but is waiting for finalisation of the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations.
“I am ready, we've concluded consultations and negotiations. There is some link with the national discussions in establishing a GNU and the political leadership of the ANC have requested us to wait for that because they have to conclude.
“As soon as the national leadership gives us the go-ahead, we'll be able to make that announcement,” Lesufi in an eNCA interview.
Lesufi was set to announce his executive on Sunday but it was postponed due to disagreements between the ANC and the DA.
“From our consultation we had committed that by Wednesday we would have concluded the task. We've done that — we have concluded. We met all political parties. I can confirm I met the ACDP provincial leadership and they've agreed to participate and be part of our provincial government.
“There's only one political party that was not willing to talk to us, which was ActionSA. We were surprised two days ago when they sent a communique requesting to meet us and our negotiators met them. They maintained their standpoint that they want to be an independent opposition. However, they also expressed willingness to share issues with us and offer support where needed. We must not hesitate to talk with them, they said.”
WATCH | 'I am ready': Lesufi awaits GNU green light to announce Gauteng executive
Junior News Reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES/PAPI MORAKE
After weeks of intense negotiations, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he is ready to announce the provincial executive but is waiting for finalisation of the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations.
“I am ready, we've concluded consultations and negotiations. There is some link with the national discussions in establishing a GNU and the political leadership of the ANC have requested us to wait for that because they have to conclude.
“As soon as the national leadership gives us the go-ahead, we'll be able to make that announcement,” Lesufi in an eNCA interview.
Lesufi was set to announce his executive on Sunday but it was postponed due to disagreements between the ANC and the DA.
“From our consultation we had committed that by Wednesday we would have concluded the task. We've done that — we have concluded. We met all political parties. I can confirm I met the ACDP provincial leadership and they've agreed to participate and be part of our provincial government.
“There's only one political party that was not willing to talk to us, which was ActionSA. We were surprised two days ago when they sent a communique requesting to meet us and our negotiators met them. They maintained their standpoint that they want to be an independent opposition. However, they also expressed willingness to share issues with us and offer support where needed. We must not hesitate to talk with them, they said.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos