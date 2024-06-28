WATCH | No probe into ANC members who may have financially supported MK Party during elections: Duma

Though ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma is concerned that some party members might have financially supported and campaigned for the rival MK Party during election season, he says the ANC will not probe the matter.
“There might be people who may have assisted [MK Party] but we can't prove who worked for the opposition party. Some people might have contributed financially and others on the ground. It's better we debrief our structures [to regain support]. I'm sure they still love the ANC,” Duma said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.
“It is better for us to humble ourselves to the communities. They will say this is the vehicle they believe in, others might have diverted for different things, but they will still come back to the ANC and gravitate towards the leadership of society, the governing party.
“That's what revolutionary organisations undergo in Africa. Instead of dividing the house, what we must do is develop the pillars and a strategy.
“OR Tambo said, 'The ANC will only be destroyed internally by itself and nobody else'. We still believe in that, so we must rebuild this gigantic organisation.”
