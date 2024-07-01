ADM improves its spending on water restoration projects
After failing to spend a single cent of its R86m water services infrastructure grant in the first four months of the previous financial year, water-scarce Amathole District municipality (ADM) has managed to spend the bulk of its allocated budget for water restoration projects during the current financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.