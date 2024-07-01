Politics

WATCH | ‘Our people are getting impatient’: Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba on unemployment

01 July 2024
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Junior News Reporter
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba delivers a keynote address at the ANCYL Limpopo gala dinner in Tzaneen.
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba delivers a keynote address at the ANCYL Limpopo gala dinner in Tzaneen.
Image: ANC Limpopo/ Facebook

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has her eyes set on job creation to keep the ANC's majority vote dominance in the province. 

Delivering a keynote address at the ANC Youth League's Limpopo progressive youth alliance summit on Saturday, she acknowledged growing frustration among the youth, saying they have been promised jobs for too long.

“Our people are getting impatient because we've been telling them we will create opportunities for employment. They are getting impatient because every day we tell them we are reviving Seshego industrial park. Every day we are reviving Thohoyandou industrial park. They are asking us when?

“I want to see for myself if you say you've got this commitment. Once our people start to see jobs, we won't need to campaign come 2026. They will vote for us.”

According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate grew from 32.1% to 32.9 % in the first quarter of 2024, with Limpopo at 32.9%. 

Ramathuba was elected as the first female premier of Limpopo last month. During her maiden speech, she called on members of the legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence.

“We must ensure the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens,” she said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...