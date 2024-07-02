Politics

MK Party loses another secretary-general after Zwane’s resignation

By Lizeka Tandwa - 02 July 2024
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma with former secretary-general Arthur Zwane.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma with former secretary-general Arthur Zwane.
Image: FREDDY/ MAVUNDA/ BUSINESS DAY

The MK Party has lost another of its top leaders in secretary-general Arthur Zwane who resigned on Monday. 

Zwane assumed the position when former secretary-general Sihle Ngubane left to become an MP. 

Party leader Jacob Zuma previously stated those in parliament could not assume positions in the national executive committee. 

Zuma said this was to ensure the party remained the centre of power and deter careerism.

In his resignation letter published on social media, Zwane said he had realised the volume of work in the secretariat office was beyond his limits. He alluded that the work would distract from his personal business interest.

LISTEN | MK Party decries exclusion from GNU by Ramaphosa

The MK Party says the GNU is a sellout deal by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who shut out the MKP and “black parties” like the EFF in talks.
Politics
1 day ago

“I'm humbled by the confidence you had in me starting from being DSG [deputy secretary-general] and later SG. I'll be available to hand over to the newly appointed SG at any determined time. I will be available to help with other organisational matters you want me to help with, however, not on a full-time basis,” Zwane wrote to Zuma. 

In its short time on the political scene, the MK Party has developed a reputation for purging some leaders.

The party took a large chunk of its constituency from the ANC, more so in KwaZulu-Natal where it managed to unseat the liberation party of its majority. 

The party's most prominent purge was that of Jabulani Khumalo, who was credited as its founder.

Khumalo has taken his fight to be reinstated as party leader to the courts. 

Zwane's letter comes as Zuma prepares to face charges by the ANC which could see him expelled. Zuma — a former ANC president who turned away from the party five months before the elections — will be hauled before the ANC's disciplinary committee on July 17.

MK Party nominates John Hlophe for JSC, MPs to decide this afternoon

The MK Party has nominated impeached former judge president of the Western Cape John Hlophe as one the MPs the National Assembly should consider ...
Politics
10 hours ago

He faces a charge of misconduct for endorsing the MK Party on December 16.

He has maintained that he remains a member of the ANC in good standing despite having admitted to establishing the MK Party to unseat “Ramaphosa's ANC”. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...