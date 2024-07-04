MK Party’s Reddy and Khanyile fined R150,000 for threat to stop elections

MK Party members Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile have been fined R150,000 each by the Electoral Court after being found guilty of contravening the electoral code for threatening to bring elections to a halt.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had applied to the court after the ANC flagged Reddy and Khanyile’s reckless statements to the commission. The MKP members made the threats as its president, Jacob Zuma, faced disqualification from contesting the elections due to his 2021 jail sentence, which disqualified him from running for public office as stipulated in the constitution.

Reddy told party supporters in March: “We are sending a loud and clear message that if these courts, which are sometimes captured, try to stop the MK there will be anarchy in this country. There will be riots that have never been seen in this country. There will be no election. No South African will go to the polls if MK is not on the ballot.”

Judge Esther Johanna Steyn in her judgment on Wednesday found that Reddy and Khanyile contravened four laws of the electoral code, including one which stipulates “no person may prevent anyone from exercising a right [to vote]".