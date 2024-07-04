New vehicles will bring health care closer to Keiskammahoek villages
Residents can expect comprehensive range of medical services on their doorstep
Residents of villages in the Keiskammahoek area gathered at SS Gida Hospital on Wednesday for the handover of emergency health vehicles and mobile clinics by premier Oscar Mabuyane and new health MEC Ntandokazi Capa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.