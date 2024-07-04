No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister

Public works minister Dean Macpherson wants to curtail spending on cabinet members' government homes and offices during his tenure.



“I have advised my colleagues in cabinet that the department of public works and infrastructure will not procure any new houses or offices for the executive. No renovations or additions will be undertaken on any properties.

“This is being done to ensure we direct as much money as possible towards our goal to turn South Africa into a construction site by investing in infrastructure,” Macpherson said.

The minister said this on Thursday, a day after he was sworn in as a cabinet member in Cape Town.

“We will also ensure that a review continues into the optimisation of state-owned property. As the department responsible for the accommodation of the executive and MPs, we will house all members from the available properties of the state. We will not rent or lease any accommodation or office space. Those days are over,” he said.