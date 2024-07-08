Speaking to TimesLIVE, Godlimpi said the ANC had no interest in MKP matters.
“The ANC must not be used as a scapegoat for internal machinations of other parties. We are too busy focusing on governing the republic. The ANC has no interest in who does what, with whom and when in other parties,” he said.
Reports have emerged that Zuma-Sambudla has been “controlling” the party. Sunday World reported that she was behind the exit of some of its leaders.
Dismissing these claims, Zuma-Sambudla said individuals were trying to drive a wedge between her and her father, former president and MKP leader Jacob Zuma.
Zuma-Sambudla has been seen as Zuma’s right-hand person since he jumped ship from the ANC to join the MKP in December.
Party founder Jabulani Khumalo accused Zuma-Sambudla of being behind his ousting. He accused her of forging his signature in a resignation letter sent to the Electoral Commission of South Africa in his court application for reinstatement.
TimesLIVE
ANC dismisses Dudu Zuma-Sambudla’s claims of ‘causing chaos in MK Party’
Multimedia reporter
Image: Darren Stewart
ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi has dismissed claims by MK Party (MKP) member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla that the party is behind the MKP’s leadership troubles by attempting to “infiltrate and usurp power”.
Zuma-Sambudla accused the ANC of having a hand in the criticism she has faced from MKP members.
“Those who have agendas will always see me and other loyal cadres as a threat and obstacles who ‘wreak havoc’ and that’s fine. If protecting the MKP means ‘wreaking havoc’, then ‘wreaking havoc’ shall it be towards the vultures whose aim is to hijack the party or kill the organisation,” she said.
Her remarks were in reference to an article by Sunday World which claimed she was causing divisions within the party’s veterans’ association. She shifted the blame to the ANC.
“There have been a lot of identified individuals of the ANC who have tried and continue to infiltrate MKP to usurp power for themselves in a plan to take over the party through strategically deployed agents, and in so doing attempt to discredit me,” she said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Godlimpi said the ANC had no interest in MKP matters.
“The ANC must not be used as a scapegoat for internal machinations of other parties. We are too busy focusing on governing the republic. The ANC has no interest in who does what, with whom and when in other parties,” he said.
Reports have emerged that Zuma-Sambudla has been “controlling” the party. Sunday World reported that she was behind the exit of some of its leaders.
Dismissing these claims, Zuma-Sambudla said individuals were trying to drive a wedge between her and her father, former president and MKP leader Jacob Zuma.
Zuma-Sambudla has been seen as Zuma’s right-hand person since he jumped ship from the ANC to join the MKP in December.
Party founder Jabulani Khumalo accused Zuma-Sambudla of being behind his ousting. He accused her of forging his signature in a resignation letter sent to the Electoral Commission of South Africa in his court application for reinstatement.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos