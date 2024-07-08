Julius Malema unfazed about stir over his R27k Durban July shoes

EFF leader Julius Malema is unfazed by criticism for wearing expensive shoes to the Durban July horse racing event at the weekend.
Malema took to social media to share photos of himself and his wife Mantoa looking glamorous as they prepared to indulge in the extravagant festivities at the event.
While the EFF leader's style shone through in his tailored black tuxedo and his wife looked glamorous in a show-stopping dress, it was something else that caught the attention of onlookers.
Malema's Corteo on Spikes Oxford shoes by Christian Louboutin seemed to take all the spotlight.
The shoes, featuring 35mm heels adorned with iconic Maison Christian Louboutin spikes, along with the signature Loubi red lining and soles, sparked a frenzy of comments and criticism. Some people believed his lavish footwear seemed to “contradict” the image portrayed by the EFF as it has positioned itself as a champion of the working class and the poor.
Louboutin’s website showed the shoes to be worth about R27,970 ($1,545).
Image: Julius Malema/X
This was not the first criticism of Malema's style.
Speaking to journalists at the Hawks head office in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2019, Malema said he was unapologetic about the clothes he wore and no-one should tell him what to wear.
“Louboutin, Gucci I have worn it before, I don’t wear it now. I make no apology about it. I don’t buy it with VBS Mutual Bank money. I’ve bought ... Gucci before VBS Mutual Bank.
“Anyone who has voted for the EFF and voted for me, they knew that I came to the EFF with Louis Vuitton and Gucci. It doesn’t start now and it won’t be stopped. No one can tell me what to wear and not to wear. I make no apology. What I wear and I what I do not wear does not influence my political consciousness and commitment to the revolution.”
Firearm trial a waste of time and money, says Malema
Malema has been vocal that EFF members should not display opulence when in poverty-stricken areas.
“Do not display opulence. Do not show off as a fighter that loves his communities. Some of you here, Facebook revolutionaries, I still want someone to educate me on why do you take food pictures and put them on Facebook as a ground force, as a co-ordinator, convener, chairperson, secretary coming from a poverty-stricken community.
“Don't show off. Do not display opulence,” he told party supporters in KwaZulu-Natal last year.
Here are some reactions from social media:
