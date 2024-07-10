Politics

PA’s Harmse to chair Bhisho’s Scopa committee

I look forward to ensuring accountability, says new member of legislature

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 10 July 2024

The ANC has appointed Tiphany Harmse, first-time MPL and one of two Patriotic Alliance members in the Bhisho legislature, to chair the legislature’s critical finance watchdog committee, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023