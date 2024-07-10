PA’s Harmse to chair Bhisho’s Scopa committee
I look forward to ensuring accountability, says new member of legislature
The ANC has appointed Tiphany Harmse, first-time MPL and one of two Patriotic Alliance members in the Bhisho legislature, to chair the legislature’s critical finance watchdog committee, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). ..
