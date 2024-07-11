Kunene welcomes new PA members, plans to expand 'beyond coloureds'

The Patriotic Alliance has plans to expand its constituency beyond the coloured vote, its deputy president Kenny Kunene said on Thursday.

The PA was arguably a big winner in the elections, walking away with a cabinet post and an MEC position in the Gauteng government.

Briefing journalists on its future plans, Kunene said the party has set its sights on the 2026 local government elections.

Kunene said despite 90% of its votes emerging from the coloured community, it will be venturing into other constituencies to expand its reach.

“We will be going to the white, Indian and black communities to spread the message of the Patriotic Alliance. A patriot is someone who loves his country and his community. We are the only party whose name defines our vision and mission.

“We are not about many things; we are about making South Africa right. We have learnt from countries like Singapore, Russia and China. When you put your country first, you will be able to grow the economy and stabilise the country,” he said.