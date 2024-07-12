Politics

BCM back in grip of financial squeeze

CFO flags ‘negative decline’ in city’s finances, warning that ‘creditors’ payments exceed available cash’

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 12 July 2024

Despite Buffalo City Metro having a financial recovery plan in place, and mayor Princess Faku taking to national TV on the eve of the general election to boast of the city’s improved financial position, the metro seems to have dived back into financial difficulty. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win