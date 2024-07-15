MKP lifts suspension of two senior leaders
UMkhonto we Sizwe Party interim provincial leadership has lifted the suspension of its two senior leaders, former Buffalo City Metro councillors Luleka Simon-Ndzele and Noziwe Otola...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.