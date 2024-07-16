Politics

Bhisho committee happy with schools’ progress

But opposition parties flag big infrastructure and scholar transport backlogs

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA and ASANDA NINI - 16 July 2024

While opposition parties at the Bhisho legislature raised serious concerns about the state of infrastructure in many provincial state schools, the education portfolio committee said on Monday it was satisfied with the steady progress made in addressing some of those long-standing challenges...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win