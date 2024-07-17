Mbalula credits Zuma for single-handedly defeating the ANC as party prepares for his DC

The ANC will go ahead with its plans to discipline former president Jacob Zuma despite threats he would take the party to court should it hold an in-person meeting determining his fate.
If the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) finds against Zuma, he would be the first former ANC president to be expelled. Zuma’s ally, Ace Magashule was the first secretary-general to receive the same fate.
The former ANC president is facing disciplinary action after he was charged with misconduct for publicly stating he intended to vote for the rival MK Party (MKP) in the May elections.
Other counts against him include urging his supporters to oust the ANC in the elections and appearing on the MKP’s list of parliamentary candidates.
ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi told TimesLIVE the disciplinary proceedings against the ANC veteran would continue as scheduled.
“The interactions of the NDC and people appearing before them are confidential. As far as we are aware, the NDC hearing continues as scheduled and no indication of changes has been communicated to head office.
“A verdict will be announced only when the committee has received and considered all representations. We cannot know when that will be. It all depends on the extent of the deliberations and the matters under consideration,” he said.
Though Zuma is the official leader of the MKP, he has not resigned from the ANC. He has repeatedly told his followers he will remain in the party until he dies.
Zuma was credited with having single-handedly defeated the ANC’s prospects in the recent elections by its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
“The EFF, DA, all small political parties combined did not defeat the ANC. Jacob Zuma did, coming out of the ranks of the ANC. Oliver Tambo was right, the ANC will never die, it will be the ANC that kills itself from its ranks and Zuma has done that,” Mbalula said.
In a recent interview with TimesLIVE, Mbalula said he had tried to contact Zuma before the former party leader announced his new party but failed. He said the Zuma factor became the biggest issue for the ANC.
“Zuma became a factor in KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP was not really a big challenge for us. The big challenge was Jacob Zuma we had to contend with. Nothing was there to cushion us and 2.3-million votes left us and went into the hands of Jacob Zuma, nowhere else,” Mbalula said.
The ANC lost its majority in KwaZulu-Natal when it was decimated by the MKP. Its provincial structures were co-opted to the MKP, Mbalula told TimesLIVE.
This will undoubtedly form part of the ANC’s case against Zuma.
MKP insiders said Zuma wanted to be represented by his lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni.
Zuma started the MKP to unseat ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
When asked if he would facilitate a meeting between the two leaders, Mbalula said they were “beyond that now”.
He said: “We live in a new environment and terrain. I’m happy this election is over because the reality and the truth has come out. We know what we're dealing with.”
