'We are not thugs, we want progress' says Progressive Caucus

The “Progressive Caucus” in parliament has rejected suggestions it is made up of “thugs who do not want progress in the country, and are anarchists”.

Instead, the formation - which includes the MK Party, EFF, African Transformation Movement [ATM], National Coloured Congress [NCC] and the United African Transformation [UAT] - has publicly stated its founding principles, intentions and agenda going into the seventh parliament.

MK’s parliament leader and impeached judge, Dr John Hlophe, said the parties collectively identify as anti-capitalist, anti-colonial, anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-imperialist.

The caucus revealed a document setting out their priorities, which includes nationalisation of the ”commanding heights” of the economy, such as banks and mines, as well as fighting for expropriation of land without compensation for equitable redistribution.

“We shall strengthen our democracy by ensuring that the government and all captains of the ruling class are held accountable to achieve a corrupt-free society. We shall fight for decolonisation of legal and cultural apparatuses in society as a whole, with emphasis on an Afrocentric philosophy of law,” said Hlophe.

“We shall fight for free quality education, healthcare, housing, water and sanitation. We shall fight for the industrial development of the African economy, attainment of peace and stability in all its nations. We shall defend and promote the liberation struggle legacy of Progressive Internationalism.”