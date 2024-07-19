"The problem is where is the money going to come from because we keep borrowing money every day, Mr President."
TimesLIVE
GNU ‘a cruel joke’: MK Party’s Hlophe calls for ‘agrarian revolution’
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The opening of parliament speech delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa failed on several fronts, says John Hlophe, the leader of the MK Party (MKP) in parliament.
He criticised the government of national unity as "a very cruel joke by the Ramaphosa faction of the ANC and the DA perpetuated against the oppressed and downtrodden masses of our people".
He said people were painfully aware it would be impossible to create a united nation in South Africa unless the legacy of colonialism and apartheid is addressed.
Hlophe was speaking during the debate on Ramaphosa's opening of parliament address.
He said the president mentioned building infrastructure in rural areas, but added: "I don't know when that is going to start. He has never done it before. What would make us believe he would suddenly focus on rural areas as a priority?"
Hlophe said it was the view of his party that if the government wants to bring fundamental changes, they need to invest in infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas.
"The problem is where is the money going to come from because we keep borrowing money every day, Mr President."
He said there is a need for an agrarian revolution in South Africa.
"We are not apologetic about our stand. We remain firm. Section 25 of the constitution must be amended to make provision for the expropriation of land without compensation. That is the only way we can redress imbalances of the past and ensure every South African has access to land.
"The MKP will continue to fight for section 25 of the constitution to be amended. We will do this in a peaceful and lawful manner."
Hlophe said he believes when there is access to land, many problems will be dealt with, including the movement of people from rural areas to urban areas in search of greener pastures. He said access to land will ensure everybody has bread on the table.
Referring to Ingonyama Trust land in KwaZulu-Natal, he said: "People who live in those areas are not dependent on your R350 per month [social relief of distress grant], Mr President. They are serious farmers. They practise subsistence farming in those areas and they are not dependent on your R350 to live."
Hlophe called for a reduction in spending on the cabinet.
"We clearly need to reduce spending. It is very clear this bloated cabinet is all about blue lights. It is all about fancy cars. You have, to put it bluntly, sold out."
He also called for the reintroduction of compulsory military training, which he said would absorb young men and women who have no jobs and teach them to be disciplined.
TimesLIVE
