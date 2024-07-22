Former mayor Ntenjwa makes comeback in Mnquma council
A major shake-up in Batho Pele Movement’s public representatives in municipalities under the Amathole district has seen former Mnquma mayor, Mbulelo Ntenjwa, make a surprise return to the local council as the party pushes to garner votes for 2026 local government elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.