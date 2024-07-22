Politics

WATCH | What happens now that Biden has stepped aside

By Reuters - 22 July 2024

White House correspondent Jeff Mason says Harris will have political momentum, but the decision rests with Democratic delegates at the convention in August.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win