WATCH | ‘A luta continua’ important in seeking gender equality: Naledi Pandor

23 July 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Thabo Tshabalala

Former minister and ANC MP Naledi Pandor has emphasised that the fight for women's advancement remains significant.

In an interview with TimesLIVE politics digital editor Lizeka Tandwa on the 30 Years of Democracy podcast, Pandor underscored that the global community and South Africans should not perceive the gender struggle as concluded.

“Don’t think the gender struggle is over. The notion of a luta continua [the struggle continues] is important in seeking gender equality.”

