Politics

Zuma to visit EC to deal with MK leadership battles

Ndakisa denies authoring ‘fake’ letter over appointing of new structure

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 23 July 2024

UMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader, former president Jacob Zuma, will soon descend on the Eastern Cape to intervene in the leadership squabbles engulfing the party in the province...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win