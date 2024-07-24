BCM’s ‘dysfunctional’ ANC Youth League dissolved
Factional battles cited as provincial leadership takes action
The ANC Youth League’s provincial leadership has dissolved its “dysfunctional” Dr WB Rubusana region in Buffalo City Metro after it was crippled by factional battles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.