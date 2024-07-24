Politics

Overtime splurge amid BCM’s financial woes

Almost R40m claimed by officials and political appointees in just three months

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 24 July 2024

While Buffalo City Metro  finances are said to be in the red, and the ailing city is under a financial recovery plan, ratepayers have forked out almost R40m for overtime in the past three months for officials and political appointees. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win