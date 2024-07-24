Ramaphosa defends 'Super Presidency' as centre that ensures delivery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the size of the Presidency, saying strong co-ordination from the centre of government was critical to ensuring government programmes were implemented.

The government has seen in practice the value of this approach through mechanisms led by the Presidency, such as the co-ordinating committees set up to deal with challenges such as energy and logistics and the entire reform process. It is also to ensure that government breaks down the silo approach to work and get everyone to work together.

“Some of you have correctly said that the Presidency has ‘convening powers’. But it is much more than that: it is to ensure that there is intergovernmental co-operation and execution,” he said.

“Some of you in this house have said we are building a ‘Super Presidency’ that subsumes the role of government departments. On the contrary, the Presidency complements and strengthens the work of government as a whole.”