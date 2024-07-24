Politics

Tsomo community angered by moves to block new shopping centre

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 24 July 2024

A R32m  retail development plan that seeks to employ 350 unemployed youth in Tsomo has been shut down by the Intsika Yethu Municipality due to a disagreement over the use of municipal land, a move that has infuriated residents...

